Council won’t include murals in facade program

KINGMAN – With Tuesday’s City Council approval of the downtown Kingman façade improvement program, elected officials were curious as to what degree art, such as murals, could be included.

The first to pose the question was Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter.

“I think that it would give more visual context to downtown, it would give people more photo opportunities, which is kind of what we’re after,” he said. “We want to put out as many positive bread crumbs on the internet that lead back to Kingman.”

City Manager Ron Foggin said the City anticipates another program in the future, this one addressing signs and community art downtown.

“One of the things that we would like to do is have a program that encourages exactly what you’re talking about, where we’re looking at funding better signage in our downtown, as well as art projects, whether it’s a stature or whether it’s a mural like we’ve taken part in,” he said.

But he said the idea is to have the art program be separate from the façade improvement program with its own funding source.

“I completely agree with you, just envisioned that being another program so we’d have a parklets program, we’d have a façade program, and we’d have an arts and signs program,” Foggin continued.

Lingenfelter responded by highlighting what he sees as a difference between the two approaches.

“A lot of the public art, or most of the public art that you see, a sculpture, a painting, it’s typically located within the public realm,” he said. “And the City of Kingman operates the public realm. That mural is on private property, and we’re talking about the difference between private property and what we do in the public realm.”

Foggin also noted the City may not want the committee which will review historic pallets for the façade improvement applications making decisions on art and murals, which he said are “a little bit more complicated.” That line of thought was echoed later in the meeting by Councilmembers David Wayt and Deana Nelson.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly also spoke on the topic.

“I’d almost like to have less restrictions and see where it goes and then come back and look at it when we go to fund it again next year,” she said.

She also recommended having a community meeting to set expectations and discuss goals.

Wayt took another approach, saying that he likes to “err on the side of caution.”

“When it comes to more restriction versus less restriction, I think it’s easier to go backwards,” he said. “To start out with defined criteria, and then if it’s too restrictive, maybe scale it back when we go back to reviewing it.”

The decision whether to include murals in the façade improvement program was left to City Council. The program was unanimously approved, but without the addition of murals.