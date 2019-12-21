Coyotes fall to Minnesota, Kuemper hurt

GLENDALE, (AP) – Minnesota might not be where it wants to be in the Western Conference standings. The Wild can say they have swept a season series against a current conference contender.

The Wild took the third and final meeting of the regular season against the Arizona Coyotes 8-5, scoring all eight of their goals in the final two periods.

Marcus Foligno, Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists.

The Coyotes lost for the fourth time in five home games and took another hit.

Arizona lost No. 1 goaltender Darcy Kuemper to injury late in the third period. Kuemper had to be helped off the ice with 3:08 to play after going into a butterfly position to stop a shot by Ryan Hartman and struggling to get up.

“That’s a tough one to watch,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said of Kuemper’s injury, which was later ruled a lower-body injury.

The goalie is listed as week-to-week, but could be out for an extended period.

Meanwhile, the Wild put an end to a three-game road losing streak, scoring eight goals on 33 shots, including an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Hartman and Brad Hunt each had a goal and assist. Ryan Suter, Ryan Donato and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota. Zach Parise had two assists and Devan Dubnyk had 35 saves in his first game since Nov. 16.

“I wouldn’t say fun,” Hartman said. “A little stressful with those high scoring games. Frustrating but also rewarding.”

The Wild outscored the Coyotes 4-1 in the second period and 4-3 in the third after trailing 1-0 at the end of the first.

Jakob Chychrun scored two goals, giving him a career high nine this season, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel also scored for the Coyotes. Newly acquired forward Taylor Hall, in his home debut, got the primary assist on Kessel’s first-period goal.

Nick Schmaltz had three assists, raising his team-high point total to 27, and Alex Goligoski added two assists for the Coyotes.

The third period saw Arizona draw even at 4, with two of four goals scored in less than five minutes to start the session. The Wild answered with the next two goals and four of the final five.

Arizona travels to Detroit Sunday for the first meeting between the teams this season.