Sat, Dec. 21
Golden Valley couple lights the night

David and Bernice Martin have a big and growing Christmas display at their home at 3286 Bouse Road in Golden Valley. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

David and Bernice Martin have a big and growing Christmas display at their home at 3286 Bouse Road in Golden Valley. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 5:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – Golden Valley Fire District Chief David Martin and his wife, Bernice Martin, have been setting up a big Christmas display for nine years now. Each year, it gets bigger and shinier.

“We do the display for the community,” said Bernice, the force behind the project. “I love to watch people driving by. That’s my thing.”

“My mother used to do it when I was younger,” Chief Martin said. So no, he doesn’t mind at all and gladly participate in the Christmas display extravaganza, involving now about 40,000 lights and about 75 Christmas yard decorations.

The inflatables massed on the big lawn in front of the house – a field of snow globes, snowmen and their gingerbread cousins, some of them playing cheerful Christmas tunes.

It is a drive-through display since December nights in the desert are windy and cold.

“There are two donation boxes outside,” said Bernice. The display is free but the Martins accepts cash and dog food donations on behalf of Help Animals Lives Today (HALT) at 662 N. Massachusetts Dr., Kingman.

photo

David and Bernice Martin’s holiday display in Golden Valley features about 40,000 lights. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

One of three no-kill animal shelters in the Kingman area, HALT desperately need donations and volunteers.

The Martin collection started with just house lights. Then, every year, they would add more things.

“I worked at Walmart so a lot of the yard decorations come from there,” Bernice said. “It just escalated. And when people saw what we were doing, we started to receive Christmas display items as donations, too, throughout the year.”

Now she has her sights set on The Great Christmas Light Fight, an ABC television program. The Martins will submit video of their decorations.

“If we happen to be selected, they will come over here to film,” Bernice said.

The lights will be on until Jan. 4, 2020.

“We started late this year,” Bernice said. “Because of the rain. So we will keep the lights a little longer.”

