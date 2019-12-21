Horoscopes | Dec. 22, 2019

BIRTHDAYS: Jordin Sparks, 30; Brooke Nevin, 37; Diane Sawyer, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make a physical change due to boredom. The result won’t please you, and you will wish you hadn’t spent the cash.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to reach out to someone you love and perhaps have neglected lately due to a hectic schedule. Make amends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Looking and feeling your best throughout the festive season will attract attention and revive a relationship that has lost its luster.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something different. Enjoy the youngsters in your life, and make this festive season one to remember for everyone you hold dear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid emotional situations that have the potential to explode. Use your intelligence and charm to help smooth over any differences you have with someone close to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say less and do more. What you have to offer will surprise someone you don’t get to see very often. Don’t let a challenge you face at home weigh you down.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time taking care of yourself. Proper diet and exercise will make a difference when faced with late nights, entertaining and dealing with family dynamics throughout the festive season.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time and effort into making your home perfect for any events you may be hosting or people you want to impress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on hearsay or reveal secrets that may put someone in a vulnerable position. Seeing someone from your past will bring back memories.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let someone talk you into something that isn’t practical. It may be the season of giving and getting, but it’s in your best interest and less expensive to offer your love and time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, stand still. Don’t feel pressured to make a change or decision; you aren’t ready to assemble. Sticking close to home will be in your favor.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your facts straight, hone your promises and follow through with your personal plans. A joint venture will tempt you. If trust issues prevail, be prepared to say no. Someone from your past will help change your future.