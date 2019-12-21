Kingman Dispatch Center now accepting Text to 911
KINGMAN – City of Kingman Dispatch is now capable of accepting 911 emergency text messages.
Text to 911 provides significant benefits to citizens, especially in cases when the caller cannot communicate verbally, the City wrote in a news release. For example, Text to 911 will be useful to the approximately 34 million Americans who are hard of hearing, deaf or speech impaired.
Text to 911 could also help in situations when the victim is unable to speak aloud, like when a crime is in progress; the caller is facing domestic violence abuse; the caller is injured and cannot speak; or other scenarios.
How to text 911 in an emergency:
• Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
• The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
• Push the “Send” button.
• Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 operator.
• Text in simple words. Do not abbreviate.
• Keep text messages brief and concise.
Below are a few things to know if needing to text 911:
Text location information is not equal to current location technology.
As with all text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, can get out of order or may not be received.
• Text to 911 is not available if roaming.
• A text or data plan is required to utilize the system.
• If not available in your area, or temporarily unavailable, the sender will receive a message indicating that texting 911 is not available and to contact 911 by other means.
• Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 at this time.
• Text to 911 cannot include more than one person. Do not send emergency texts to anyone other than 911.
• Do not text and drive.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
