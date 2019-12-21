Kingman Photo | Food Bank Donation
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 5:45 p.m.
Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia of Kingman helped the Kingman Area Food Bank restock for the holidays with a $500 donation.
From left are Martin Swanty, Cody Swanty and Catherine Walker, executive director of the Food Bank.
