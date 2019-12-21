Kingman Photo | Top Finish on the Big Stage
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 4:10 p.m.
Kingman Academy Middle School student Josh White recently recorded a top finish at the Grand National Event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He raced his way out of the elimination rounds against 80 other riders to advance to the main event and take fourth in the nation among 12 year olds.
White finished in third place a season ago, but he added more to his plate this year with Academy football, basketball and baseball, in addition to getting straight A’s.
