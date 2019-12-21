Licenses & Permits | Dec. 22, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 13:

– Diana Hunter: 2685 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; demo existing mobile home and temporary 200 amp electrical.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 6140 W. Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; enclose two ends and add garage door on existing carport, and add electric.

– Interstate Steel Structures: Dolan Springs; garage with electric.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 150 S. Rease Road, Kingman; portable wood sheds.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 4835 W. Mayan Drive, Golden Valley; garage no utilities.

– Gieb Inc.: 3225 E. Old Pioneer Road, Arizona Strip; 60 amp electrical.

– Cool Mountain Air: 586 E. Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; electric furnace replace/retrofit.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Golden Valley; demolition double wide mobile home, leaving only septic on property.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3785 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; demolition mobile home and add-ons.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demolition mobile home.

– Bruce Anderson: Kingman; meter box 100 amp.

– Plumbing by Jake: 3588 E. Lark Lane, Kingman; water heater replace 50 gallon water heater and run gas lines from heater to propane tank.

– JKJ Electric: 10425 S. Plantation Way, Mohave Valley; electric replacement 200 amp.

– Discreet Electric Service: 1161 S. Concho Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel.

- Walker Service Electric: 3779 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; 125 amp service replacement.

– Walker Service Electric: 1935 Devlin Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service upgrade.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 20:

– ecoATML: 3970 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electronics shop.

– Chambers Realty Group: 1001 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office.

– Buck Construction: 2673 Broken Arrow St., Kingman; construction.

– Spin Arounds Plus: 1055 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

– River Valley Hospice: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; hospice.

– Roundtree Construction: 3472 Tres Alamos Drive, Bullhead City; general contractor.

– A Rod’s Electric: 526 Roadrunner Drive, Bullhead City; contractor.

– Hemplands Coffee: 2720 Vista Verde Lane; coffee bean roaster.

– Brett Riche: 1730 Beverly Ave., Kingman; dentist office.

– Motive Energy Telecommunication Group: 601 S. Madison Drive, Tempe; general contractor.