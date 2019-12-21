OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses & Permits | Dec. 22, 2019

Mohave County issued 16 building permits for the week ending Friday, Dec. 13. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 16 building permits for the week ending Friday, Dec. 13. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 5:46 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 13:

– Diana Hunter: 2685 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; demo existing mobile home and temporary 200 amp electrical.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 6140 W. Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; enclose two ends and add garage door on existing carport, and add electric.

– Interstate Steel Structures: Dolan Springs; garage with electric.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 150 S. Rease Road, Kingman; portable wood sheds.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 4835 W. Mayan Drive, Golden Valley; garage no utilities.

– Gieb Inc.: 3225 E. Old Pioneer Road, Arizona Strip; 60 amp electrical.

– Cool Mountain Air: 586 E. Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; electric furnace replace/retrofit.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Golden Valley; demolition double wide mobile home, leaving only septic on property.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3785 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; demolition mobile home and add-ons.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demolition mobile home.

– Bruce Anderson: Kingman; meter box 100 amp.

– Plumbing by Jake: 3588 E. Lark Lane, Kingman; water heater replace 50 gallon water heater and run gas lines from heater to propane tank.

– JKJ Electric: 10425 S. Plantation Way, Mohave Valley; electric replacement 200 amp.

– Discreet Electric Service: 1161 S. Concho Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel.

- Walker Service Electric: 3779 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; 125 amp service replacement.

– Walker Service Electric: 1935 Devlin Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service upgrade.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 20:

– ecoATML: 3970 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electronics shop.

– Chambers Realty Group: 1001 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office.

– Buck Construction: 2673 Broken Arrow St., Kingman; construction.

– Spin Arounds Plus: 1055 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

– River Valley Hospice: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; hospice.

– Roundtree Construction: 3472 Tres Alamos Drive, Bullhead City; general contractor.

– A Rod’s Electric: 526 Roadrunner Drive, Bullhead City; contractor.

– Hemplands Coffee: 2720 Vista Verde Lane; coffee bean roaster.

– Brett Riche: 1730 Beverly Ave., Kingman; dentist office.

– Motive Energy Telecommunication Group: 601 S. Madison Drive, Tempe; general contractor.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses and Permits | April 1, 2019
Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019
Licenses & Permits | Oct. 1, 2018
Licenses & Permits | Jan. 21, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News