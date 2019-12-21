Mohave County rolls back sales tax a tad
KINGMAN - You’ll be paying a little less in sales taxes next year in Mohave County.
A 20-year quarter-cent sales tax implemented by the Board of Supervisors in 1999 will sunset at midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31, before the dawn of the New Year.
County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd said in a news release the quarter-cent tax had generated nearly $122 million by October of this year, and the 20-year total through December is projected at $123 million. The money has been earmarked for capital improvement projects.
Remaining revenue from the tax is dedicated to the current courthouse expansion project. Previous funds were used to construct the county administration facility, the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, the detention center, development services and a portion of Public Works.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, approximately 10,000 businesses in Mohave County will be responsible for reducing the sales tax rate. ADOR has provided notice of the tax rate change through its monthly TPT newsletter and will update tax tables displayed on the agency website at www.azdor.gov.
