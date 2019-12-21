OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 21
Obituary | Alice Lucille Baker (Ali Baker)

Alice Lucille Baker (Ali Baker)

Alice Lucille Baker (Ali Baker)

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 5:16 p.m.

Alice Lucille Baker (Ali Baker)

Sept. 18, 1954 – Oct. 28, 2019

Alice Baker (Ali Baker) passed away Oct. 29 peacefully in her sleep. Ali’s last day was filled surrounded by family. The room was filled with love, stories, and laughter. She passed away several hours after family left, in a Ryan House with Brian by her side in Phoenix, Arizona. Ali lived many years in Kingman and Flagstaff, Arizona. At the time of her passing she lived in Kingman Arizona

Ali’s career was in Early Childhood Education and was her true passion. Through her work she touched so many lives in profound ways. Over Ali’s long career in Northern Arizona she taught for several colleges both on campus and bringing education to those who could not make it to a college campus. It would not be unusual for her to drive hundreds of miles a day to reach all of her students all over Northern Arizona

Ali never met a person she did not like. Many became friends and friends became her family. Ali lived well and was warmly generous with her time, talents and heart. She had abundant positive energy and was loved and appreciated by many people.

Ali is survived by loving husband, Brian Harmon of Kingman, Arizona; sisters Lyda and Liz; a brother, Vic; a sister-in-law, Amy; stepson, Jason and Aaron; a stepdaughter-in-law, Jenny; niece and nephew, Jenny and Robert; grandchildren, Reed and Kendall; faithful dog, Sam; a Book Club and many beloved friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 16, 2020, at the main rec area in Hualapai Mountain Park near Kingman, AZ. You can RSVP to Brian at rockwerks@gmail.com or 928-699-1985

