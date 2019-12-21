Obituary | Ina ‘Faye’ Keatley
Ina “Faye” Keatley passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 at home.
She and her husband, Randall Keatley, lived in the Valle Vista/Kingman area since 1985. Faye was born in Austin, Texas to Glenn and Maurine Rippy. In 1958 she married Randall Keatley in Annapolis, Maryland.
Faye is survived by her husband, Randall; her children, Michael (Teri), Scott (Arlene), Mark, Rusty (Debbie); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Nell Hill and Sue Crider in Austin, Texas.
Faye will be missed by all, but will never be forgotten. No memorial service will be held at this time per her request.
