Obituary | Jerry Moser
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Moser. Jerry was born July 7, 1970 in Prescott, Arizona and was employed by Blue Sky trucking and loved working as a truck driver. He also loved music, dancing and hiking. Jerry was a people person who never met a stranger. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Margie Hicks of Kingman, Arizona; life partner, Sue Moser of Salinas, California; daughters, Tiffani, Taylor and Tamera; son, Daniel; sisters, Lori (Dana) Christopherson of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Debbie (James) McCarthy of Salinas California and Peggy (Chris) Firth of Lawton, Oklahoma; a brother, John (Lisa) Moser of Monterey, California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Tessa Moser; brother, Francis Odell Moser; and step-father, Raymond Hicks.
A celebration in honor of Jerry’s life was held at Jerry’s home in Kingman, Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
