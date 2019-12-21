OFFERS
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols battle, but fall to Flagstaff

Lee Williams senior Hayle Davis, left, netted seven points Friday in a 56-33 loss to Flagstaff. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 4:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sometimes an opponent comes into your gym and shoots the lights out. The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team tried to stop that from happening Friday, but Flagstaff found its groove and dealt the Lady Vols a 56-33 loss.

“Flagstaff is a good shooting team,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “We went to man-to-man (defense) and tried to deny. It worked for a little while, but they always find a way to find somebody open. That killed us.”

It sure did as the Lady Vols allowed Flagstaff to sink 13 3-pointers, including eight in the second half. Lee Williams, on the other hand, finished with just two treys and didn’t have any player in double digits.

Hayle Davis and Lia Lucero each tallied seven points, while Savannah Jimenez added six and Becca Arave chipped in five.

“We’re getting better, but we have to find a way to become a better shooting team,” coach Arave said.

However, the Lady Vols want to hang their hats on defense and proved that against Flagstaff.

“I told the girls, ‘You can rest on offense, but you can’t rest on defense,” coach Arave said. “Amya Sellars came in and shut down No. 20 (Emma Doskicz). She didn’t get another 3-pointer off the rest of the game. Although they sat her most of the second half. But Amya played really good defense.”

The defensive pressure was on display in the first half, too. Lee Williams fell behind early, but kept within striking defense with their play on the other side of the court.

The Lady Vols held Flagstaff to just five points in the second, while also scoring five to trail 19-11 at the break.

“We played better defense and shut them down a little bit,” coach Arave said of the second quarter.

That was as close as Lee Williams would get as the third quarter wasn’t kind.

Flagstaff put up 22 points, while Lady Vols notched 10 to fall behind 41-21 heading into the final quarter.

