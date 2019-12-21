Prep Roundup: Bulldogs come up short in loss to ALA-Ironwood

KINGMAN – The charity stripe can help a squad win games, but it can also prove costly if you foul your opponent late in a game. The Kingman High School boys basketball team experienced the unfortunate side of that statement Friday, allowing the final 12 points from the free-throw line in a 74-68 loss to American Leadership Academy – Ironwood.

But Kingman head coach Nick Juby is looking at the bigger picture.

“Overall I was proud of how the guys I had tonight gave me everything they had,” he said. “It’s something we can build on going into region games, when those games are most important.”

That is the silver lining for the Bulldogs, as the first half of season can be a distant memory if they can find success in 3A West Region play.

And Kingman will surely depend on their seniors, as the duo of Rider Havatone and Jacob Martel combined for 40 points Friday. Havatone led the way with 23 points, followed by Martel with 17 and junior Jason Reitz with 17.

The Bulldogs led 37-30 at halftime, but five points in the third quarter was the difference-maker as ALA-Ironwood rallied to get the win.

Kingman (2-5) opens region action Tuesday, Jan. 7 when Northwest Christian (3-3) comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

Girls basketball

ALA-Ironwood 59, Kingman 51

At KHS, the Lady Bulldogs were on the brink of victory Friday, but foul trouble proved costly in a 59-51 setback to ALA-Ironwood.

“We lost a hard-fought game,” said Kingman head coach Kevin Hubbard. “Emilee Araya and Kadaysha Triplett both fouled out early in the fourth quarter. We are getting close to winning a lot of games. Improvement is the name of the game for us now.”

Araya’s loss was most notable in the scorebook as the senior had 10 points before exiting, while Triplett’s presence in the paint was sorely missed.

But what hurt the most was the Lady Bulldogs’ struggles at the charity stripe, finishing 22-of-40. However, Kingman overcame those struggles to only trail 43-41 after three quarters. But the loss of Araya and Triplett proved to be too much.

Star Talayumpteua led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points, while Shauntel Crozier finished with 12 and Amber Lopez notched eight.

Kingman (1-6) plays its next home game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 against region foe Northwest Christian (4-1).