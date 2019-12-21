Start the new year at the Kingman Polar Dip, Jan. 1
The 19th annual Kingman Polar Dip will be held at the Centennial Swimming Pool, 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman and will take place at 12 p.m. sharp on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Several unknown prizes await brave swimmers at the bottom of the pool and hot showers await all dippers at the events conclusion.
The plunge is free for everyone and open to anyone interested in starting off their new year in a chilling way by braving the near freezing waters of the pool.
For more information, call 928-757-7919 or visit cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/parks-and-recreation.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Obituary
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- 11 suspects charged in drug trafficking ring involving UPS employees
- Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
- Pegasus is flying high: data storage facility in Golden Valley is expanding
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: