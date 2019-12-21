OFFERS
Start the new year at the Kingman Polar Dip, Jan. 1

The 19th annual Kingman Polar Dip will be held at the Centennial Swimming Pool, 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman and will take place at 12 p.m. sharp on Wednesday, Jan. 1. (City of Kingman)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 11:55 p.m.

The 19th annual Kingman Polar Dip will be held at the Centennial Swimming Pool, 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman and will take place at 12 p.m. sharp on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Several unknown prizes await brave swimmers at the bottom of the pool and hot showers await all dippers at the events conclusion.

The plunge is free for everyone and open to anyone interested in starting off their new year in a chilling way by braving the near freezing waters of the pool.

For more information, call 928-757-7919 or visit cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/parks-and-recreation.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Centennial Swimming Pool

