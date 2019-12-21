State Briefs | Bill would ban mining claims around Canyon
FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has introduced a bill that would ban new mining claims around the Grand Canyon.
The Obama administration put about 1,562 square miles outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park off-limits to new hard rock mining claims until 2032. The bill would make that permanent.
Environmentalists and Native American tribes applauded Sinema’s introduction of the bill. They say mining in the Grand Canyon region, particularly for uranium, could contaminate a water source that serves millions of people.
The House passed a similar bill introduced by Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva earlier this year.
The mining industry has been pushing President Donald Trump to boost demand for domestic supplies of uranium, tax breaks and other financial incentives.
Police chief fired
GOODYEAR (AP) – The city of Goodyear in Arizona has fired its police chief.
Jerry Geier had been on administrative leave since Oct. 7 after allegations of misconduct surfaced.
City officials wouldn’t say what Geier is accused of but said it’s not criminal or financial in nature. He was hired as chief in 2012.
The city says Deputy Chief Justin Hughes, Officer Kyle Cluff and Administrative Services Manager Susan Petty have also been placed on leave.
