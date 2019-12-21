Waiting to retire: Discarded flags piling up in Havasu awaiting proper disposal

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Garbage bags this week lay piled full, stacked behind a shed behind Lake Havasu City’s VFW Post 9401.

To passing residents, they may simply look like trash discarded, awaiting the next dump truck on their way to the city’s landfill.

But for VFW members, those garbage bags contain something far more precious.

Members of the VFW, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge of Havasu met with city officials on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to the organizations’ growing stockpile of discarded U.S. flags.

Those organizations were once permitted to give such flags a dignified retirement in special burning ceremonies each year.

Due to environmental concerns over the burning of newer, nylon-based flag materials, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department discontinued those ceremonies earlier this year.

Until an alternative can be determined, the VFW’s pile of discarded flags – and stores of flags at the American Legion and the Elks Lodge, will only grow larger.

“We want to go out there and honor our flag,” said VFW member Lisa Trimble.

“We don’t want this … no one wants this. We fought for this flag. We did all of it for this flag. None of us want this,” Trimble said.

Members of each organization met Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18 with Lake Havasu City Fire Marshall to discuss several of those possible alternatives.

According to Elks member Larry Lee, who has long been involved in the Elks’ flag disposal programs and ceremonies, other solutions may soon be available.

U.S. Flag Code prescribes a dignified disposal for retired American flags.

The traditional method for local organizations to retire old flags has been by burning, but burial is also an option.

“(Fire Marshal Scott Hartman) wants us to separate our nylon flags from our regular cotton flags,” Lee said. “We could still hold our flag burning ceremonies with a small number of regular cotton flags.

“The city could also help us check with the landfill for an empty space to bury these flags. It would be a spot where no landfill operations would take place, and we would be assured that those flags would never be dug up in our lifetimes,” Lee continued.

Initially, organization members considered transporting the flags to Luke Air Force Base for disposal.

Luke Air Force Base officials have offered to receive retired flags, but according to Lee, those flags would then be given by the Air Force to another chapter of the VFW in Phoenix.

“In Bullhead City and Kingman, burning the flags hasn’t been a problem,” Lee said.

“We’re behind the 8-ball in Havasu. We’re going to wait until the fire marshal talks to Republic Services, and if we need to, we’ll bury them. We’ve got 3,000 flags that need to be reverently disposed of,” Lee continued. “Why is this a problem for Lake Havasu City when it’s not a problem for Bullhead City and Kingman?”

Last month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors posed the possible addition of an incinerator to the Mohave County Landfill in Cerbat.

The cost of such an incinerator, however, was determined to be about $50,000 – 40% of which would be required to purchase a federal “clean air” permit prior to its construction.

VFW Commander Kenney Gleason is hopeful that the organizations can work with Lake Havasu City officials to find a solution that satisfies all parties involved.

According to Gleason, the VFW may be working with U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar to revise U.S. Flag Code and offer new options for dignified disposal of American flags. Until then, local officials are working toward an answer.

“The incinerator would be too expensive,” Gleason said. “We’re still trying to find an available spot for burial at Republic Services’ landfill. We have a massive amount of flags to dispose of, and we need to do something.”

According to a 2008 report by Ohio-based Geo-Tech Polymers chemists Michael Grubb and Tom Malloy, the burning of nylon-based materials can be harmful.

It “will create irritating, toxic or flammable fumes and vapors,” including carbon monoxide, ammonia, aliphatic amines, ketones, nitriles and hydrogen cyanide, which can potentially require medical attention if inhaled,” the chemists wrote.