A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain from Monday, Dec. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 25. (Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, at least part of the equation is expected to fall into place in Kingman this year.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, there’s a potential for a wet week for Kingman residents.

The NWS seven-day forecast predicts rain the night of Monday, Dec. 23 and during the day on Christmas Eve, Tuesday Dec. 24.

The chance of rain is set at 20% during the day on Monday, 70% on Monday night, and 60% during the day on Tuesday.

There is slight chance of rain Tuesday night, and a chance of rain on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

However, it won’t be cold enough to make it snow, the NWS predicts.

Lows in the high 40s are forecast for Sunday night and Monday, with a low of 36 degrees the night of Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Forecasters call for a warm but cloudy day today, Sunday, Dec. 22. The high temperature is forecast to reach 61 degrees.

While the warm weather should keep snow from falling in the Mohave Valley, the higher elevation and resulting colder tgemperatures could cause snow to fall in the mountains.

It will also be windy, with gusts as high as 20 mph on Sunday night, and 31 mph during the day on Monday.

