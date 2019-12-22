OFFERS
Downtown facade improvement program gets nod from Council

The area to be addressed by the improvement program, at least in the first year, is Beale Street from First to Sixth streets, and First through Sixth streets between Andy Devine Avenue and Oak Street. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 22, 2019 6:05 a.m.

KINGMAN – City Council approved the façade improvement program for structures in downtown Kingman at its Tuesday, Dec. 17 meeting.

The purpose of the façade improvement program is to improve the appearance of street-facing exteriors of commercial buildings within a designated area of downtown Kingman, explained City Planner Sylvia Shaffer.

The hope is that such efforts will stimulate revitalization and private sector capital investment and encourage improvements that increase economic vitality.

The area to be addressed by the improvement program, at least in the first year, is Beale Street from First to Sixth streets, and First through Sixth streets between Andy Devine Avenue and Oak Street.

Eligible improvements include, but are not limited to exterior painting, cleaning and façade repair; plants and landscaping; awnings and canopies; doors and windows; façade and display window lighting; fascia, tile, trim, metal work and other decorative elements; and business signs not including those painted on buildings.

The City has $20,000 budgeted for the 2019-2020 program.

The City will match FIP applicant funds 20/80.

For example, an applicant who submits for $1,000 in façade improvements would be matched by the city in the amount of $4,000.

Funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, and applications will be available starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Council learned.

City Council unanimously approved the façade improvement program.

