Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 22
Weather  61.0° weather icon
KRMC clinical lab awarded CAP accreditation

The staff of KRMC’s clinical laboratory, pictured, has been awarded accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists. (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

The staff of KRMC’s clinical laboratory, pictured, has been awarded accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists. (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

Originally Published: December 22, 2019 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center’s clinical laboratory has been awarded accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

During the CAP accreditation process, which is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years.

CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management, according to a KRMC news release.

Ryan Swapp, M.D, medical director of the KRMC laboratory, was advised of the national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided.

KRMC’s lab is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide, KRMC wrote in a press release.

“We are proud of this year’s accreditation as it reflects our commitment to the highest levels of patient care and the attention to detail required to operate a hospital laboratory,” Swapp said.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which was initiated in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

