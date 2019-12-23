FAA investigating aircraft crash at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY - At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, numerous reports came into local 911 centers of an aircraft down in the water of Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety deputies and members of the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team responded by boat to the area with members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department on board.

Upon arrival to the area, it was determined that the ultralight style aircraft had crashed on land near Pilot Rock, on the Arizona side of the lake. Deputies and Lake Havasu fire personnel hiked up to the crash site, and found the male pilot and a female passenger.

The female was uninjured, and the male suffered only a minor ankle injury. A helicopter was requested to transport the injured male due to the extreme terrain.

The pilot of the aircraft advised that during his flight, his engine shut off and would not restart. He then attempted to make an emergency landing, but struck several rocks that caused the aircraft to roll onto its side. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office