Great Outdoors: Grandpa’s Bull

Merry Christmas!

Today is a special day for many of us. It is a time of family and friends getting together and exchanging gifts with one another.

Today I’ll share a couple of stories with you about giving the most precious gift of all. The gift of love and of caring.

Gary Ward is a 77-year-old sportsman who is an avid sportsman. Gary and his wife, Margie, live in Kingman, having moved here after he retired.

Earlier this year Ward, like a lot of local sportsmen, applied for one of the 350 late bull tags in Game Management Unit 10. The hunt would start on Nov. 29.

Despite having just three bonus points, he drew a tag. He was looking forward to going on a hunt, but things in life would change his plans.

“You’ve had a heart attack!”

It was early October when Ward felt some pain in his chest. Like many others he thought it would go away. It didn’t and the next day he went to a local clinic, but after a quick evaluation, they sent him to KRMC. Ward ended up in an ambulance to Las Vegas where surgeons put five stents in his veins. He had cheated death.

He knew that he wasn’t going to be able to go on his hunt, so he went to the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. There he spoke with a customer service specialist about his tag. “She told me that I could sign it over to a grandchild under 18 years old,” Ward recalled.

Enter 13-year-old Benjamin Peterson. Ben, as he likes to be called, lives in Silt, Colorado. An avid hunter, this young man has already taken mule deer and a bear. But he has never taken an elk.

A couple of calls were made and the hunt was all set. But Ben and his dad, Jake, had never been to the unit before. What to do?

That question was answered when Margie suggested that Gary’s longtime friend Dan Reed, who used to be a hunting guide, could take the young man and his dad. A few more calls and the hunt was set.

“An Ugly Hunt!”

Reed had heard some inclement weather was coming for the hunt, so he drove his camper up to the unit and set it up. Reed has hunted Unit 10 many times. Hunters have taken a lot of bull elk and antelope under his guidance.

Reed was told that young Ben had a special rifle he was going to use. “He has a 6.5 Creedmoor in a rifle that he shoots very well,” Reed said.

As it turned out it wasn’t going to be an issue about the young man’s shooting ability. They were going to have to deal with something serious – the weather.

Reed noted that on Thursday night, the day before the hunt opened, a huge storm hit. “It blew ‘til about 2 a.m. and then it got quiet. When I woke up Friday morning I had over 2 feet of snow on my outside table.”

Reed headed out as planned to meet the Petersons in Williams. It was still snowing hard when he met up with the father and son.

It was 4 p.m. when they headed back to camp. It would be a long, long time before they would get there.

At first they were headed on the road that goes to the Grand Canyon. But traffic slowed to a crawl because of a whiteout and it took them a long time before they found the turnoff to their camp.

The snow on the dirt road was stacked into deep drifts and Reed’s truck slid into a snowdrift. It would not be the first time that they would get stuck. Reed’s truck’s transmission had issues and he couldn’t back up.

They left the truck and moved toward camp in Peterson’s four-wheel-drive truck. They got stuck a couple more times and were pulled out by cowboys from the Redlands Camp with a tractor. It was 2 a.m. before they made it to camp.

The next few days were miserable. Deep drifts of snow blocked the roads. On Sunday Jake glassed up four bulls on a far-away flat.

Reed thought they might find them the next day, but they were gone. No other elk were seen that day.

Tuesday morning Reed glassed up a lone bull he thought was over two miles away. The good news was the bull was heading in the general direction of where the hunters were.

The plan was Reed would watch the bull through the spotting scope while Jake and Ben trudged through the deep snow to try and intercept the bull.

It took several hours, but Jake found the bull where Reed had thought it might go.

Reed watched as the young hunter set up his shooting sticks and took aim. The young 6x6 went down. One more shot and the bull lay quietly in the deep snow.

Reed was able to get the truck to the elk and young Ben was very excited to say the least. But their troubles weren’t over as the truck got stuck in the mud. Finally the tired, wet and exhausted hunters made it back to camp.

“It was an ugly hunt,” Reed said.

Reed said that they never saw another hunter with a bull.

Once back in Kingman, young Ben showed the bull to his grandparents who were elated about the young man’s success on such a tough hunt.

The young man shared some of his elk with his grandparents. When asked what he would call the hunt he said: “Grandpa’s Bull!”