MCC nursing graduates ready to take next career steps

KINGMAN – Fourteen registered nurses recently graduated from Mohave Community College, and are now ready to take the next steps in their careers.

Each graduate has earned their Associates of Applied Science in Nursing degree, the college wrote in a news release. Nursing students recently had their pinning ceremony where they were accompanied by friends, family, staff and faculty.

Shivam Bhakta, nursing staff, presented the Clinical Excellence Award to Noopur Patel. The award is given to the student that performed above and beyond the standard expectation of their roles in terms of commitment to education and learning.

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, MCC president, congratulated the graduates and left them with words of encouragement.

“The knowledge you have gained is going to set you up for so many great things in the future because you have diligently work hard to get to where you are but you will learn so much more when you start in the profession,” Klippenstein said in the release. “The beauty of this program has prepared you very well for your profession so take the time to feel this accomplishment because it will carry forward as you go on.”

The ceremony concluded with June Weiss, MCC director of nursing, and Shannon Plane, Clinical Skills Program manager, blessing the hands of the students and reciting the Nightingale Pledge.

The goal of the Nursing Department is to prepare graduates for safe and effective clinical practice. The nursing programs are offered countywide with classes in Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Colorado City.

The college registered nursing program boasts a 100% job placement rate for graduates.

Mohave Community College is currently enrolling students for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 21. To get started, you can apply for free at https://www.mohave.edu/ or call 1-866-MOHAVECC for assistance.

Information provided by Mohave Community College