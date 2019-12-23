Review: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is relatively entertaining

Perhaps having some knowledge of past Star Wars movies would help. Some of the original stars like Carrie Fisher (now General Leia Organa and just Leia from the original), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and even Harrison Ford (Han Solo) as well as fan favorite Joonas Suotamo (Chewbaca) either make brief appearances or are mainstays throughout the film.

Settle in for the long haul because this one seems to go on and on and on. It probably could have ended in three different places. But as I look back on this film, considering it's the last part of the recent trilogy, I see a lot that reminds me of the first three Star Wars films. There's a lot of dialogue where characters are explaining themselves and where they came from. Or who is related to who.

The movie starts off moderately enough with Rey (Daisy Ridley) training to be a Jedi with Carrie Fisher as her coach. There's a lot of jumps, rolls and scripted light-saber play. Ridley did well taking us through the paces but wasn't outstanding. Her character lacked edge. And her dialogue was constantly interrupted with long pauses. Her nemesis and past love Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is the one tasked with either killing her or bringing her to a certain planet. And again his character lacked edge. At least Darth Vader had the trademark heavy breathing to hang his hat on. Ren had no such trademarks to remember him. No spoilers here.

All the while Rey must locate an object that will show her the way to a secret planet. Once there she can destroy the enemy.

Meanwhile, speckled through the movie, are chase scenes in a desert, in space and on a rocky planet, none of which made your heart pump faster. There are several fight scenes using light sabers and they, too, seemed restrained. The pace of the film was more like a rollercoaster for toddlers. No extreme highs or lows but there were plenty of spots that allowed the audience to visit the snack bar without worry of missing anything. For a movie that lasts two and half hours it should captivate you and keep you interested in what is going to happen next. This one failed in that endeavor. However, the final scenes are worthwhile and do answer a lot of questions about who came from where and who is related to who. I don't see this as the end of the franchise, only opening a new branch to cash in on the Star Wars franchise. Maybe next time they'll figure out that when you have a light-saber battle in the middle of a raging ocean, the characters should get wet. Fans of the Star Wars franchise will enjoy it. I was entertained for the most part, and isn't that why we go to the movies in the first place? The movie is rated PG-13 and runs two hours and 22 minutes. I'll give Star Wars 4 out of 5 Miners.