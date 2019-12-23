Sheriff’s Office welcomes 2 new deputies
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce the community to its two newest deputies: Laurel Holdway and Joshua Bare.
Holdway and Bare have completed a 20-week academy where they gained knowledge in criminal and traffic law, criminal investigation, defensive tactics and more. They graduated from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday, Dec. 13.
Chief Deputy Dean McKie presented the deputies with their Mohave County Sheriff’s Office badges, and a family member was invited on stage to pin those badges on the uniform of their loved one.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is proud of our newest deputies for all of the hard work and dedication they have already given to this department, and we want to congratulate them on this incredible accomplishment,” MCSO wrote in a press release.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
