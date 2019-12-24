OFFERS
Arizona QB Murray to have MRI after hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray had an MRI done on his sore right hamstring. (File photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 9:15 a.m.

TEMPE – Arizona rookie quarterback and former Heisman Tophy winner Kyler Murray was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday on his sore right hamstring.

Murray was injured during the Cardinals’ 27-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, their second consecutive victory.

Murray left the game in the third quarter on Sunday and was replaced by Brett Hundley.

Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He also ran for 40 yards on six carries.

Kingsbury called Murray's status “day to day” and said the quarterback was sore following the game.

The coach was still hopeful that Murray might be able to play in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams and added that game repetitions for a young quarterback are much more valuable than practice snaps.

“You just can't compare those,” Kingsbury said. "To be in the heat of the battle against one of the top teams in the NFL on the road, those are all reps that could be huge going into the offseason.

“So if he's able to play, he's going to play. If he's not, we'll get Brett rolling.”

Hundley was 4 of 9 passing for 49 yards and also ran for 35 yards as the Cardinals were able to hang on for their fifth victory of the season.

