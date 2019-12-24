OFFERS
Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition

Adam Akers cuts donuts at Bashas’ supermarket in Kingman. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:15 a.m.

KINGMAN – Bashas’ supermarket on East Andy Devine Avenue is the only supermarket in town to bake donuts from scratch onsite, and the second-highest Bashas’ location for donut sales in the state. And now during the holidays, when the store makes special holiday donuts available each day, business really booms.

“We get busier before the holidays,” bakery manager Adam Akers said. “Hard to tell why. I guess people like to spend more time together before the holidays. It’s a quick and easy item and everybody likes donuts. Schools – teachers and students – buy a lot of them right before the holiday break.”

You may want to shop early. Akers said some days they sell out.

“The best time to pick them up is 6 a.m. each day,” Akers said, putting on another apron and washing his hands. He is about cut donuts to be baked the following night. “At 6 a.m. the store opens and all donuts are ready,” he said.

Mondays and Tuesdays are slow days, then the donut business picks up. Before weekends and holidays, bakers at Bashas’ make as many as 4,500 donuts.

Every day is different, and you never know what a customer might order.

Akers, born and raised in Kingman, has been working at Bashas’ bakery for the past 10 years. Jenny Davis has been there even longer, and remembers when the bakery was at the front of the store.

They are part of the 8-member baking crew that works in shifts. They start to bake at 1 or 2 a.m. to get everything done on time, and they start at 10 p.m. on Thursday and bake the whole night for the weekend.

Bashas’ bakery typically has 40 donut orders before it even opens.

On Monday, Dec. 23, Akers is cutting cinnamon fries, cinnamon twists, rings, bars, big feet and Bismarcks, which are filled donuts. They do 12 different fillings daily.

The Christmas music is playing and fresh donuts are being cut from the dough prepared a day before and cooled overnight.

“Making donuts is a long and tedious process,” Akers says, taking the dough to the sheeter and then back to the big table, where he flattens it more with a big rolling pan. “Whenever I teach someone how to do a twist in a cinnamon twist, I see them struggle.”

Each donut bakes differently, too. A ring typically takes between 3-5 minutes to fry. Fritters take longest.

“We run out of donuts quite often,” Akers admits. “But we bake them only once a day. Unlike other Bashas’ bakeries, we have a full service here. We help people buying their donuts. And this counter never stops. We always have people coming to buy donuts.”

