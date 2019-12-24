OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 24
Briefs | Police: Arizona hitchhiker arrested in Utah stabbing

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:07 a.m.

Police: Arizona hitchhiker arrested in Utah stabbing

FILLMORE, Utah – An Arizona man has been arrested in Utah on suspicion of stabbing a woman who picked him up while he was hitchhiking.

Fernando Ray White, 38, was charged with attempted murder Friday in the attack that left the woman with wounds on her face, hands, neck and teeth, police said. He is also a suspect in an unspecified homicide case in Arizona, authorities said in court documents.

The Sacaton, Arizona, man was hitchhiking near the central Utah town of Fillmore when the woman and her sister gave him a ride on Dec. 17, police said. After the attack, they left him on the side of the highway and took the woman to a hospital.

Police found him near the highway with a knife, gun ammunition and drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine. He is being held without bail in Utah.

Suspect in Goodyear Walmart disturbance escapes in standoff

GOODYEAR – A possibly armed suspect remained at large Monday after escaping past a Goodyear police perimeter during a standoff.

Christopher Mendoza is suspected of causing a panic Friday when he entered a Goodyear Walmart store with a gun, police said. Employees and shoppers were evacuated and no one was injured. Mendoza ran out the back of the store, evading capture.

Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said officers on Sunday saw Mendoza in his vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Mendoza fled but then abandoned his car and ran into a home. He barricaded himself inside as police crisis negotiators attempted contact. He later ran on foot through the backyard and made it into the surrounding neighborhood, according to Berry.

Mendoza is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 (1.6 meters) with facial tattoos. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Phoenix police ID wrong-way driver in fatal light rail crash

PHOENIX – Phoenix police have identified a wrong-way driver who died after her car collided with a light rail train.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson released the driver’s name Sunday as 30-year-old Tameka Talise Spence.

Authorities say Spence was driving her car eastbound on a one-way westbound street in downtown Phoenix around 3 a.m. Sunday when it crashed into the train.

The impact derailed the train, which veered into a light pole.

The operator and two passengers on board were not injured.

The cause remains under investigation. Thompson says police believe speed was a factor.

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man near Tucson airport

TUCSON – Authorities in Tucson say a woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Elsa Madonia has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a neighborhood just south of the Tucson International Airport on Saturday.

They reported finding 33-year-old Jose Estrada with a gunshot wound.

Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities identified Madonia as the suspect.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say what linked her to the case.

It was unclear Sunday if Madonia has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Pilot is found dead after small plane crashes near Goodyear

GOODYEAR – The pilot of a small plane is dead after crashing near Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say the crash occurred Saturday evening and the plane may have struck power lines before going down.

A Phoenix police helicopter located a Cessna on its roof about one mile south of the airport around 7 p.m.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard and was found dead in the plane.

The name of the man — who was in his 50s — hasn’t been released yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash.

