OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commuity View | Thank You

Nancy Osborn
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 9:04 a.m.

It’s that time of year again, when my heart is ready to burst as it is so full of gratitude for our local firefighters. Golden Valley, Kingman and Norther Arizona Consolidated firefighters were so generous to volunteer their time to assist with the 12th annual Turkey Wars fundraiser. They are forever my heroes and they are what makes this event a success.

I equally thank everyone from our local Denny’s. Each and every year they work so hard and give so much to make this event possible.

Lasly, I thank everyone from our community that participated. All the money raised goes to provide these families with a Thanksgiving and Christmas food box.

The amazing thing about these families is they are all working to improve the lives of their children. It may be someone with substance-abuse struggles, someone learning skills to better meet the needs of the child, someone working to address their mental illness or understanding a special needs diagnosis, but every family is doing the work to make life better. Being able to provide a holiday food box allows these families to celebrate and enjoy this special time without the worry and stress of doing without.

I am so very grateful we live in an area that values community and the need to come together to ensure no child, or family, has to go without a hot meal during the holidays. My hope for the future is this somehow sheds a light on the struggle of mental illness and changes the eyes through which these very special people are viewed. That special needs children feel appreciated and cared about by their community and that that leads to these children becoming productive members that are involved and give back to their community.

(Nancy Osborn is the family support manager for Mentally Ill Kids in Distress.)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Letter: Thanks from MIKID-Mentally Ill Kids in Distress
Letter of thanks: MIKIDs live in amazing community
Letter of thanks: MIKID grateful
MIKID a key resource for troubled kids, families
Many groups raise funds for MIKID

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News