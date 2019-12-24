Commuity View | Thank You

It’s that time of year again, when my heart is ready to burst as it is so full of gratitude for our local firefighters. Golden Valley, Kingman and Norther Arizona Consolidated firefighters were so generous to volunteer their time to assist with the 12th annual Turkey Wars fundraiser. They are forever my heroes and they are what makes this event a success.

I equally thank everyone from our local Denny’s. Each and every year they work so hard and give so much to make this event possible.

Lasly, I thank everyone from our community that participated. All the money raised goes to provide these families with a Thanksgiving and Christmas food box.

The amazing thing about these families is they are all working to improve the lives of their children. It may be someone with substance-abuse struggles, someone learning skills to better meet the needs of the child, someone working to address their mental illness or understanding a special needs diagnosis, but every family is doing the work to make life better. Being able to provide a holiday food box allows these families to celebrate and enjoy this special time without the worry and stress of doing without.

I am so very grateful we live in an area that values community and the need to come together to ensure no child, or family, has to go without a hot meal during the holidays. My hope for the future is this somehow sheds a light on the struggle of mental illness and changes the eyes through which these very special people are viewed. That special needs children feel appreciated and cared about by their community and that that leads to these children becoming productive members that are involved and give back to their community.

(Nancy Osborn is the family support manager for Mentally Ill Kids in Distress.)