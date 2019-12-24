Dreaming of a wet Christmas

Christmas Day will come with a 30% chance of rain mainly before 9 a.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

The Kingman area has received 0.06 inches of rain within the past 72 hours, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. But more precipitation is in store for the remainder of the week.

The forecast for the remainder of Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 notes that cloudy skies will gradually give way to mostly-sunny skies. Temperatures will range from a high near 47 degrees to a low near 34 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday, Dec. 26 will also see a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m., with a high near 49 and a low around 36 later that night. The chance for rain will increase to 40% Thursday evening.

Friday, Dec. 27 will also have a chance of rain, though only at 20% and before 11 a.m. Friday’s high will be near 49 degrees with a low later that night of around 31.

Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29 are both forecast to be sunny with highs of around 49 and 50, respectively. The temperature will drop Saturday night to around 30 degrees, and Sunday night to around 32 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service