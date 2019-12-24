Interactive Map: Track Santa's journey from the North Pole
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:54 a.m.
On this page the Miner has embedded Google's Santa Tracker.
Santa can be tracked on this live map that will show his current location, his next stop, a live video feed of his journey, and the estimated time he will arrive in each location.
The tracker also provides a live count of gifts that have been delivered, photos of locations Santa has already visited, and Santa's current distance from our location.
There are also games to play and videos to watch.
If map below does not load, click here
Click here for larger map view: santatracker.google.com
Most Read
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- 11 suspects charged in drug trafficking ring involving UPS employees
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID
- Obituary
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: