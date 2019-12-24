Interactive Map: Track Santa's journey from the North Pole

On this page the Miner has embedded Google's Santa Tracker.

Santa can be tracked on this live map that will show his current location, his next stop, a live video feed of his journey, and the estimated time he will arrive in each location.

The tracker also provides a live count of gifts that have been delivered, photos of locations Santa has already visited, and Santa's current distance from our location.

There are also games to play and videos to watch.

If map below does not load, click here

Interactive Graphic Santa Tracker

Click here for larger map view: santatracker.google.com