Jobless rate inches up in Mohave County

Unemployment inched up in Mohave County in November, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. But the jobless rate was still a half percentage point better than a year ago.

Mohave checked in at 5.3%, up from 5.2% in October. It is tied with Cochise County for the ninth-highest rate among Arizona’s 15 counties. That compares with a 4.3% state-wide rate, and a 3.5% national rate, according to data released last week.

Arizona’s employment picture is brightest in and around Phoenix, with Maricopa County leading the state with a 3.7% jobless rate. Yuma County’s rate improved from 16.1% in October, but its 15.4% unemployment is still the highest in the state.

Arizona’s jobless rate continues to lag behind the nation as a whole – 4.3% compared to 3.5%. The state’s November rate was unchanged from October, but was 0.4% better than in November 2018.

Mohave County residents made on average $22.22 per hour in November. The average work week was 32.8 hours in the county, which works out to an average of $728.82 per week per worker.

Maricopa County also led the state in wages earned, with the average employee working 35.7 hours and bringing in $1,007.81 per week at $28.23 per hour.