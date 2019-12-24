Little church, big hearts: Pastor Danny Willis knows Kingman’s needs

The new Kingman-Butler area, where Searching for His Sheep Ministry is at 3886 Castle Rock Road, has a reputation for being impoverished, crime-ridden and drug-infested. But for Pastor Danny Willis it is perfect, a gift from God, an operations base from which he searches for those who gave up on searching for help.

As his accountant observed while doing the church’s taxes and looking at gas receipts, Pastor Willis doesn’t sit behind his desk much.



“Seems to me you are the kind of pastor who doesn’t wait for people to come to his church,” the accountant said. “You go and find them, right?”

And that is exactly how Willis rolls. He drives down the street, and when he sees someone eating from a dumpster, he stops.

Last year, the Arizona Department of Housing found and interviewed 207 homeless people in Mohave County, about 90 in Kingman. But 60% of those who end up here, in the little church in Butler, are transients.

“They all come with a story,” Pastor Willis said. “Some of them come to Kingman with nothing. They thought they have a family here and will be able to get a job. They come here, find out their brother or sister moved out, their car breaks, and they have nowhere to go. Sometimes they have kids and dogs with them.”

The church started around 2011. Willis was an evangelist in Africa and India before he came back to the area. They were able to buy the property at N. Castle Rock Road for less than $2,000.

“God provided all,” Willis said. “The organs, the chairs, the carpet tile.”

The church is also a clearing house for donated items.

“We get a lot of things donated here. Furniture, refrigerators, beds. Hundreds of beds every year. We don’t sell anything out of here. Everything is free, whoever comes,” Willis said.

The church has a free thrift shop, where people can find clothes. And clothes – next to cash – is what Searching for His Sheep Ministry would like to ask the community for: blankets, jeans, stretch pants, suits, socks, shoes, boots, blankets and coats. Just drive by and drop it off. Willis picks up stuff along the streets, too. If he sees a couch, he will arrange to pick it up.”

That is how it started for Marty Christiansen. With a couch.

Christiansen has been living in Kingman for 15 years. Before 2012 he had a good job and a nice house. One night, he says, he was attacked during a robbery in his house and almost killed. The incident injured him both physically and mentally. He lost his job and became homeless. Currently, he is trying to piece his life together, living in a trailer on a rent-to-own property in Butler, with no electricity and his car broken.

“One day they just showed up with a couch,” Christiansen said. “Pastor Willis asked me very directly: ‘What is going on in your life and what do you need?’ And I heard this before from much bigger churches: ‘What can we do for you?’ But my experience was they never deliver.”

Not this time. A couple of month after the couch business, Christiansen is not only more hopeful about his life, but able to help other members of the community.

“If Pastor called me at 2:30 in the morning,” he said. “Snow or rain, I would walk 10 miles to be where he needs me to be. I would do this for this man.”

The community of church members is not large. From 20 to 45 members when the weather warms up. Pastor Willis and his wife pick up most of them and bring them to the church – many of them seniors and people with no cars. A lot of their neighbors live in very bad conditions, in leaking rental trailers. People are afraid of each other; they keep big dogs to prevent theft.

“Sometimes even if parents are on drugs, kids still need to be taken care of,” Willis said. “We buy groceries for them and give them clothes.”

People find out about Searching for His Sheep Ministry through organizations like St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and United Way. Social workers at the hospital also know about Pastor Willis.

“This is what I am supposed to do,” he repeats, smiling. “I don’t have any problems. Me and my wife, we life off our social security. We have no car payments and we are not starving. So I can do God’s work.”

Christiansen said that thanks to Willis, he now has family.

“All my life, I’ve been looking for something like that,” Christiansen said. “I had nowhere to go, and now I have a family. This little church really has been there for me.”

To volunteer contact the church at 928-530-4514. To listen to His Sheep Ministry daily services online, visit http://rattlesnakeradio.com/index2.htm.