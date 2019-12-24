OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Miner Editorial | Make a special delivery, and make that delivery special

You can help make a senior citizens’ day by going to the cafeteria at Kingman Regional Medical Center at 10:30 a.m. today to help plate and deliver Christmas meals to home-bound senior citizens. (Courtesy photo)

You can help make a senior citizens’ day by going to the cafeteria at Kingman Regional Medical Center at 10:30 a.m. today to help plate and deliver Christmas meals to home-bound senior citizens. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 24, 2019 8:52 a.m.

It’s a story that tugs at the heart strings; reminds us of the difference we can make in the life of another with virtually no effort at all.

Every Christmas morning volunteers gather to plate and deliver meals to home-bound seniors in the Kingman area, including Valle Vista and Golden Valley. They pick up where the Meals on Wheels program leaves off by not delivering lunch and checking in on home-bound seniors on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

This Christmas, thanks to the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation and volunteers, more than 100 meals will be delivered. Recipients will enjoy a whole pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, a dinner roll, a cookie and a quart of milk.

In many cases the men and women receiving these meals will enjoy the company as much as the food, according to John Kirby, who coordinates the holiday meals program at KRMC.

“The joy is that often times you may be the only person that homebound senior sees on Christmas Day,” Kirby said, adding “you might be the only person they get to talk to ...”

You don’t have to register to volunteer. Just show up at the cafeteria at KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, by 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

You should be home by noon, even if you take a minute to sit and visit, which Kirby highly recommends.

But here’s a way to take it a step further, and get that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from doing the right thing every day.

If you live near a senior citizen who lives alone and has trouble getting out of the house, get to know them. Knock on the door once in a while, or once a day, just to see how they’re doing. Maybe even invite them over for Christmas dinner.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Christmas Meal Delivery Day program seeks volunteers
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers for Christmas
Volunteers sought for Christmas Day Meals on Wheels
Drivers needed on Christmas Day for Meals on Wheels
Volunteers swamp Kingman center to deliver holiday meals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News