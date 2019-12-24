Miner Editorial | Make a special delivery, and make that delivery special

It’s a story that tugs at the heart strings; reminds us of the difference we can make in the life of another with virtually no effort at all.

Every Christmas morning volunteers gather to plate and deliver meals to home-bound seniors in the Kingman area, including Valle Vista and Golden Valley. They pick up where the Meals on Wheels program leaves off by not delivering lunch and checking in on home-bound seniors on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

This Christmas, thanks to the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation and volunteers, more than 100 meals will be delivered. Recipients will enjoy a whole pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, a dinner roll, a cookie and a quart of milk.

In many cases the men and women receiving these meals will enjoy the company as much as the food, according to John Kirby, who coordinates the holiday meals program at KRMC.

“The joy is that often times you may be the only person that homebound senior sees on Christmas Day,” Kirby said, adding “you might be the only person they get to talk to ...”

You don’t have to register to volunteer. Just show up at the cafeteria at KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, by 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

You should be home by noon, even if you take a minute to sit and visit, which Kirby highly recommends.

But here’s a way to take it a step further, and get that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from doing the right thing every day.

If you live near a senior citizen who lives alone and has trouble getting out of the house, get to know them. Knock on the door once in a while, or once a day, just to see how they’re doing. Maybe even invite them over for Christmas dinner.