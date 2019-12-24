New lighthouse commemorates Havasu founders

Just after daybreak on Friday, a small group of volunteers boarded two boats at Site Six and headed west into the cool breeze. As the boats approached Chemehuevi land, a long, steep wooden ramp could be seen, stretching from the water straight up the hill, where a concrete base sat waiting to become a strong foundation for the lake’s newest lighthouse.

A grand total of 28 lighthouses now overlook Lake Havasu after the new lighthouse was installed Friday morning to honor the city’s founders – Robert Paxton McCulloch and Cornelius Vanderbilt (CV) Wood.

The lighthouse was modeled as a replica of Angel’s Gate, which looks over Los Angeles Harbor.

“It is located near the Chalk Cliffs on Chemehuevi Indian reservation land on the California side of the lake,” Dan Delasantos, project manager, said. “The light will be seen 3 miles to the north toward the mouth of the Topock Gorge and 3 miles East toward Grass Island.”

The lighthouse was built and overseen by Bruce Howe, master builder and architect for the club. On Friday, using the wooden ramp he built to traverse the hill’s steep climb, the team of volunteers pulled a rope and cart to hoist the tools and pieces needed to construct Havasu’s own Angel’s Gate.

A concrete base had been poured the previous week, and assembly began with tearing off the wood mold around the foundation. After that, the two halves of the lighthouse base were placed and centered, then sealed together and fortified from the inside.

The main tower, boasting all of the signature windows and detailing, was then carefully hoisted up the hill and rolled onto the base using two specially designed ramps. Four men with ropes spread out around the structure to ensure it wouldn’t tip or fall.

The top was placed and centered by two men on ladders on either side of the tower. Its solar-powered light will be placed at a later date, and the last little details were placed before calling it complete.

Its assembly on Friday took about five hours.

Months of hard work and dedication to the project will be celebrated at the lighthouse’s official dedication ceremony, which will take place near Site Six from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Delasantos said the mayor will be present, as well as members of the McCulloch family. The club also is trying to track down any relatives of Wood for the event. The public is welcome to attend, as the lighthouse is also dedicated to “the people of Lake Havasu City, and the river communities,” Sheila McCulloch Press, McCulloch family representative, wrote in a letter to the club.

She also thanked Charles Wood, Chemehuevi Tribal Council chairman, for his “prompt attention” to the proposal.

“We greatly appreciate the Chemehuevi Tribe allowing placement of this lighthouse on tribal land. We are humbled,” she wrote. “Our family has always shared a deep respect and appreciation for the native tribes of the Colorado, particularly the Lake Havasu area.”

Just in time for the dedication ceremony – and just by happenstance – the LHC Lighthouse Club will be celebrating their 20th anniversary.