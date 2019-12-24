Obituary | Beverly J. Potter

Beverly J. Potter passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at Joan and Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona. She was born Aug. 17, 1924 in San Pedro, California to Warren H. and Elizabeth Marscheck. Her family moved to El Monte, California where Bev attended and graduated from El Monte High School. She met and married Bernard J. “Skee” Rdican in October of 19473, and had three children: John, Janice and Jackie. They moved to Kingman in 1960. After 18 years of marriage, she and “Skee” divorced.

Bev met William H. Bill” Potter in 1963 and were married in 1964. In 1966, Bill was injured at work and lost both hands and both feet. Bev was his caregiver until his death in 1991.

Bev was a bookkeeper most of her working years. In between taking care of Bill, Bev found time to head the Miss Mohave County Pageant for about 4 or 5 years, also while running her own knit shop,” Bev’s Knit Nook” where she gave instruction and did custom knitting. After Bill’s death, she taught line dancing at the Senior Center for 10 years.

Bev was preceded in death by her sisters; Nancy Thompson and Dorothy Pardee, her parents and husband; Bill Potter.