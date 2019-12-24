Obituary | Beverly J. Potter
Beverly J. Potter passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at Joan and Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona. She was born Aug. 17, 1924 in San Pedro, California to Warren H. and Elizabeth Marscheck. Her family moved to El Monte, California where Bev attended and graduated from El Monte High School. She met and married Bernard J. “Skee” Rdican in October of 19473, and had three children: John, Janice and Jackie. They moved to Kingman in 1960. After 18 years of marriage, she and “Skee” divorced.
Bev met William H. Bill” Potter in 1963 and were married in 1964. In 1966, Bill was injured at work and lost both hands and both feet. Bev was his caregiver until his death in 1991.
Bev was a bookkeeper most of her working years. In between taking care of Bill, Bev found time to head the Miss Mohave County Pageant for about 4 or 5 years, also while running her own knit shop,” Bev’s Knit Nook” where she gave instruction and did custom knitting. After Bill’s death, she taught line dancing at the Senior Center for 10 years.
Bev was preceded in death by her sisters; Nancy Thompson and Dorothy Pardee, her parents and husband; Bill Potter.
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- 11 suspects charged in drug trafficking ring involving UPS employees
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Obituary
- Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: