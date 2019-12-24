Obituary Notice | Gail Louise Rose
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 9:36 a.m.
Gail Louise Rose, 50, was born July 26, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada and passed away Dec. 10, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.
