Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 25
Candidate packets for Kingman Unified School Board available Jan. 2

There are three four-year seats on the Kingman Unified School District board that will be open in the 2020 election. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 25, 2019 7 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County School Superintendent’s Office will provide candidate packets for anyone interested in running for a seat on the Kingman Unified School Board starting Jan. 2.

There are three seats serving four-year terms open for election in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. Elections are nonpartisan and any candidate will need to obtain at least 186 signatures to get on the ballot. To run for a board seat one must be a registered voter and have lived in the district for one year or longer. Those interested in applying may not have a spouse working for the district.

Once candidates have obtained enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, they may return petitions to the educational service center office from June 8, 2020 through 5 p.m. July 7, 2020. The office can be contacted at 928-753-0747.

Other openings include:

– Hackberry Elementary School, which has two seats open for election. Both are four-year terms. Each candidate would need five signatures on their petitions.

– Peach Springs Unified School District has four seats open for election, with two for two year terms and two for four-year terms. Each candidate would need four signatures on their petitions

– Valentine Elementary School, which has two seats open for election. The seats are for 4-year terms. Candidates will need one signature on their petition.

– Yucca Elementary School, which has two seats open for election. The seats are for four-year terms. Candidates will need three signature on their petitions.

– Owens Whitney Elementary School District has two seats open for election. The seats are for four-year terms. Candidates will need two signatures on their petitions.

– Western Arizona Vocational Education District #50, which has one four-year seat open for Kingman Region No. 2. Each candidate will need at least 356 signatures to get on the ballot.

To obtain a packet, visit https://www.mohavecounty.us/, then click on “Departments” and “School Superintendent.” Then, click on the School Board Candidate information button. Packets can also be picked up at the Mohave County Educational Service Center, 700 W. Beale St.

Information provided by Mohave County Educational Service Center

