Dear Abby | Conversations are ruined by a deluge of questions

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 6 a.m.

DEAR ABBY: I am a big fan and read your column daily. I am writing because I have a very hard time making conversation. I read your mother’s booklet which suggests asking people questions about themselves to stimulate dialogue.

Apparently, I am doing something wrong because family and friends accuse me of “interrogating” them. I am truly just trying to chat. I have also failed several job interviews, so I must be missing something.

What’s the correct way to have a conversation? How many questions are too many? I honestly never meant to offend anyone. Thank you very much for your help. – IGNORANT, NOT INTERROGATING

DEAR “IGNORANT”: You may have taken my late mother’s advice too literally. What she was trying to convey is that people are usually attracted to those who find them interesting, and asking a question is a conversation opener and a way to draw someone out.

However, conversations are supposed to be an EXCHANGE of information. Because people accuse you of “grilling” them, you may be asking a barrage of questions without giving anything back. A better example of a conversation starter might be:

Q. “How was your weekend? We went skiing on Sunday afternoon.” Then describe something that happened. (Saw the cutest family, got a nasty sunburn, etc.)

Or:

Q. “Did you hear about (insert news item). I was really surprised (shocked, fascinated, etc.).” Express how it affected you and ask what the person thinks about it.

Then LISTEN.

You may have better luck with this approach.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 10 years. I lost my job and have had no luck finding one in our small Florida town or the surrounding area, so I started looking elsewhere. I found a great opportunity in Nashville and got the job. It meant I had to move, but my husband refused to move with me. He’s a technician so he can work anywhere.

I never stopped looking for a job in Florida, but there aren’t any that pay anywhere close to what I’m earning here. I love and miss him. He rarely visits me. I must go to Florida if I want to see him. Help! - LONG-DISTANCE LOVE

DEAR L.D.L.: What is more important to you, your marriage or the money? You need to understand EXACTLY why your husband has taken the stance he has. Once you have the answer to that question, you will have a better understanding of what you need to do.

