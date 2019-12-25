Helping wounded warriors is the right thing to do

We all have heard about how many of our veterans are returning home having been injured in combat in wars far away. Their injuries can be physical or psychological or a combination of both.

One way that we as sportsmen can help these brave warriors is by assisting them on hunts.

One of the most satisfying feelings I have as a licensed outfitter/guide is when I am privileged to assist one of our brave wounded warriors, who despite their injuries have decided they want to start or continue to go hunting.

There are a number of different organizations in Arizona that are reaching out to those who so unselfishly went into harm’s way.

One group that I have worked closely with in the past is the Arizona Elk Society. They have a program called Hunts For Heroes, where Arizona veterans who want to go hunting can do so with tags that are donated to the AES.

Tom Wagner heads up the Hunts For Heroes program. His job is to match up veterans who want to go hunting with outfitters/guides, or other people who are experienced in the outdoors.

Wagner says the hunts they offer to veterans are not trophy hunts. “We offer the opportunity for Arizona veterans to go on hunts and experience the outdoors. And it is at no cost to our vets.”

In the past I have gone on a number of hunts for the AES. I was privileged to hunt with U.S. Army veteran Joe Masseur on a sheep hunt near Lake Havasu. Many other local sportsmen also assisted on that hunt. My friends Marc Schwartzkopf and George Robledo and I hunted with U.S. Army veteran Johnny Montoya on an early Kaibab deer hunt last fall. And just last year my friends Jay Chan, Dan Driggs and I hunted with a Marine who had a Strip tag that was donated by former Kingman resident Johnny Herrero.

Each hunt offered the opportunity to meet and spend time with these special men.

Just two weeks ago, my friends Schwartzkopf, Rick Thompson and I got to spend time in Unit 10 with Marine veteran Joey Soto, and his 10-year-old son, Joey Jr.

Joey had been in the Marines for more than five years, and was awarded a donated bull elk tag through AES.

We also had two other veterans in camp. Hector and Paul would be hunting with AES volunteers Matt Hendrie, Don Miller and Frank Tobey.

But the hunts were not going to be easy. The area we were going to camp and hunt at received a lot of rain and a record amount of snow on the first day of the season. It snowed so hard that we couldn’t see where the roads were and had to use our phones that had maps downloaded on them, just to go out.

I got stuck three times on Day 1 of the hunt, and we never saw any elk.

Day 2 was a little better. Marc and I spotted five elk over two miles away. Unfortunately, there were no bulls with this herd.

Later in the morning, Marc spotted a single elk in the bottom of a canyon. Eventually the 4x4 bull ran in front of us and Joey was able to get off two shots. Unfortunately, they did not hit their mark.

We would see only one other elk during the five days that we hunted.

The deep snow made traveling treacherous and we saw or heard about a number of vehicles that were stuck and even abandoned in the snow.

But despite the lack of elk, it allowed us a lot of time to talk and get to know our vet, who had been a combat engineer in Iraq. His son was also very entertaining, and kept us laughing.

In all my years hunting in Unit 10, I had never seen so much snow so early in the winter. The elk seemed to vanish, and in talking to other local sportsmen, they asked the same thing: Where had all the elk gone?

It was a question that we never got the answer to.

With the snow drifts and deep snow shutting down most of the roads in the area, it was hard or even impossible to glass areas that we go to when elk hunting in that part of the unit.

We did see wildlife. Pronghorn antelope were in big groups and during our hunt we saw groups of 50 to 100 animals in the snow covered plains on the Boquillas Ranch.

Because hunters couldn’t drive in the deep snow, they tended to group up in the places where vehicles could access. On Day 3 late in the afternoon we met some local hunters who told me about seeing a bull across a deep canyon.

I set up my spotting scope and found the bull, a young 6x5 at a distance of 2,600 yards. And he was indeed across a canyon on a point where he was safe.

That was the last elk we would see.

As the larger trucks opened roads we spent the next few days going from glassing spot to glassing spot. We hiked into some isolated areas where I thought the elk might be, but had no luck.

Joey and I even made a couple of stands where I tried to call in a hungry coyote or two, but that didn’t work.

The end result was that no one in our camp got an elk. The other two hunters never got a shot.

But there were friendships made that will last a long time.

I promised Joey that I would help him in the future on the application process for him and his son. We will hunt together again, I am sure of that.

The AES had 18 hunters in the field all over northern Arizona during that late hunt. I’m not sure how many were able to fill their tags.

But for the men and women who volunteered their time and talent to take these deserving warriors out on hunts, it will be something they will never forget.

If you would like to help on a hunt like this, call AES program director Tom Wagner at 480-760-3868.

You don’t have to be a guide or outfitter. All sportsmen can help these men and women that are out in the field on these hunts.