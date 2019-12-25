OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 25
Horoscopes | Dec. 25, 2019

Originally Published: December 25, 2019 6 a.m.

Birthdays: Annie Lennox, 65; CCH Pounder, 67; Sissy Spacek, 70; Jimmy Buffett, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share stories, ideas and plans, and you’ll be offered suggestions that will encourage you to start preparing to make positive changes in your life. Getting together with family will be just what you need to lift your spirits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of pace will do you a world of good. Getting back to your roots, listening to old-timers talk about the past and engaging in a little free-spirited action with the youngsters in the family will be memorable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spending time with people you love will be uplifting and lead to thoughts about what you want to do next. Consider your options, and be open to suggestions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate in the festivities, and you’ll feel a sense of belonging. Someone dear to you will offer an unexpected proposal that will lead to a unique opportunity and welcome change next year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Keeping conversations light and your gestures friendly will help you bypass discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The insight offered will be enlightening, and the wisdom and enthusiasm will give you the fuel you need to follow through with your plans. Make today all about family contributions and togetherness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak from the heart, make a toast to the host and let someone you love know how much you care. Sharing your plans with family and friends will fortify your commitment to follow through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your energy to good use. Offer to lend a helping hand, be prepared to entertain and converse with those who need a little attention, but don’t lose sight of what makes you happy and healthy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in the physical aspect of the festive season, play with the youngsters in the family or set up a rigorous routine that ensures physical fitness. Do something that will enhance your relationship with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to basics, don’t overdo it and listen to sound advice from someone close to you. Family secrets are best not shared with outsiders.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time spent with the ones you love will bring about positive change. A financial gain is apparent.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, observe and be helpful. An unexpected gift will take you by surprise.

