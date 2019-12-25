Liam, Olivia top list of names for newborns in Arizona
PHOENIX – Where have all the Jennifers gone?
Or, for that matter, the Jessicas, the Melissas and the Sarahs?
They've been replaced, at least in Arizona, by little girls bearing such names as Olivia, Emma and Isabella. Those were the most popular names for girls born this year according to the state Department of Health Services.
That means all those women born 20 and 30 years ago – when those other names were topping the charts – are now making decidedly different choices for their own daughters.
So, hello, Sophia, Mia and Luna. And, goodbye, Michelle, Heather and Christina.
How radical has been the change?
Of the Top 10 names for girls three decades ago, only one is among the Top 100 for 2019.
That's Sarah. But the No. 7 name in 1989 is now just 63rd on the list.
When it comes to rankings, spelling matters.
The health department tracks the names based on what parents put on the birth certificate. That means Sophia (fourth in popularity) and Sofia (No. 18) are logged as separate entries.
But if you combine the number of newborn girls named one or the other, it would top the list, jumping ahead of Olivia.
For newborn boys, the changes over the decades are nowhere near as revolutionary.
Yes, Michael, the top name for boys in 1989 – and even a decade before that – has been replaced by Liam.
But there are still enough parents choosing that name for their newborns now to keep it on the Top 20 list.
Other names with biblical roots, whether as saints, angels, kings or other figures from the Good Book always remain relatively popular, like Joseph, James and, to a lesser extent, Matthew and Christopher.
More recently other biblical names have moved up in the rankings, like Daniel, Elijah and Noah.
Yet some other names have managed to muscle their way up the list.
Notable among that is Liam which has been at or near the top now for a decade.
Logan also is a relative newcomer to the Top 20 list.
There are some marked differences between the most popular names in Arizona and those in the rest of the country. Write that off to demographics.
Nationally, Muhammed has cracked the Top 10 in most popular names for boys. It is nowhere on Arizona's Top 100 list.
Among girls, Aaliyah hit No. 10 nationally, a name with both Arabic and Hebrew roots. In Arizona it did no better than No. 50.
Conversely, there were 281 sets of parents in Arizona who chose the name Mateo for newborn boys, enough to move it up one notch from last year, to No. 6 this year. Two years ago it was No. 15 in the state.
But it remains far from the Top 20 nationally, with the most recent data putting it at No. 37.
Top Names for Boys Born in 2019 in Arizona
Rank -- Name -- Count
1 -- Liam -- 410
2 -- Noah -- 397
3 -- Sebastian -- 291
4 -- Oliver -- 287
5 -- Elijah -- 286
6 -- Mateo -- 281
7 -- Benjamin -- 255
8 -- Daniel -- 251
9 -- Alexander -- 249
10 -- Julian -- 229
11 -- David -- 218
12 -- Santiago -- 216
13 -- James -- 212
14 -- Mason -- 207
15 -- Michael -- 206
16 -- Ethan -- 202
17 -- Logan -- 194
18 -- Joseph -- 193
19 -- Gabriel -- 190
20 -- Ezra -- 187
21 -- Isaac -- 186
22 -- Anthony -- 185
23 -- Wyatt -- 184
24 -- William -- 182
25 -- Ezekiel -- 178
26 -- Aiden -- 176
27 -- Adrian -- 172
28 -- Angel -- 172
29 -- Jacob -- 172
30 -- Levi -- 169
31 -- Elias -- 164
32 -- Isaiah -- 163
33 -- Samuel -- 163
34 -- Jayden -- 161
35 -- Josiah -- 161
36 -- Lucas -- 161
37 -- Luke -- 160
38 -- Jackson -- 157
39 -- Grayson -- 156
40 -- Jesus -- 154
41 -- Leo -- 154
42 -- Luis -- 152
43 -- Jack -- 151
44 -- Jose -- 148
45 -- Henry -- 145
46 -- Carlos -- 142
47 -- Matthew -- 142
48 -- Christopher -- 140
49 -- Jaxon -- 140
50 -- Adriel -- 138
Top Name for Girls Born in 2019 in Arizona
Rank -- Name -- Count
1 -- Olivia -- 406
2 -- Emma -- 355
3 -- Isabella -- 319
4 -- Sophia -- 316
5 -- Mia -- 306
6 -- Luna -- 246
7 -- Camila -- 240
8 -- Ava -- 237
9 -- Charlotte -- 237
10 -- Amelia -- 230
11 -- Evelyn -- 222
12 -- Aria -- 201
13 -- Victoria -- 196
14 -- Mila -- 195
15 -- Penelope -- 188
16 -- Scarlett -- 177
17 -- Abigail -- 170
18 -- Sofia -- 170
19 -- Emily -- 169
20 -- Elizabeth -- 168
21 -- Harper -- 157
22 -- Avery -- 127
23 -- Violet -- 127
24 -- Zoey -- 126
25 -- Aurora -- 125
26 -- Elena -- 123
27 -- Ella -- 123
28 -- Emilia -- 122
29 -- Layla -- 122
30 -- Valentina -- 120
31 -- Ellie -- 115
32 -- Ximena -- 114
33 -- Bella -- 112
34 -- Athena -- 110
35 -- Natalia -- 109
36 -- Grace -- 104
37 -- Lily -- 104
38 -- Aubrey -- 102
39 -- Zoe -- 102
40 -- Genesis -- 99
41 -- Leilani -- 99
42 -- Hannah -- 98
43 -- Leah -- 98
44 -- Brooklyn -- 97
45 -- Riley -- 97
46 -- Madison -- 96
47 -- Natalie -- 96
48 -- Chloe -- 95
49 -- Everly -- 91
50 -- Aaliyah -- 90
51 -- Gianna -- 88
52 -- Paisley -- 87
53 -- Hazel -- 85
54 -- Ivy -- 85
55 -- Eliana -- 84
56 -- Allison -- 83
57 -- Delilah -- 83
58 -- Nora -- 83
59 -- Stella -- 83
60 -- Lucy -- 81
61 -- Ariana -- 80
62 -- Eleanor -- 80
63 -- Samantha -- 80
64 -- Ruby -- 79
65 -- Savannah -- 79
66 -- Kennedy -- 78
67 -- Arya -- 75
68 -- Audrey -- 75
69 -- Liliana -- 74
70 -- Maya -- 74
71 -- Addison -- 73
72 -- Emery -- 73
73 -- Maria -- 73
74 -- Arianna -- 72
75 -- Willow -- 72
76 -- Nova -- 71
77 -- Alice -- 70
78 -- Claire -- 70
79 -- Lillian -- 70
80 -- Jade -- 69
81 -- Melody -- 69
82 -- Isla -- 68
83 -- Nevaeh -- 67
84 -- Hailey -- 66
85 -- Kinsley -- 65
86 -- Serenity -- 65
87 -- Brielle -- 63
88 -- Andrea -- 61
89 -- Ana -- 59
90 -- Melanie -- 59
91 -- Quinn -- 58
92 -- Adeline -- 56
93 -- Ariel -- 56
94 -- Autumn -- 56
95 -- Alexa -- 55
96 -- Alina -- 55
97 -- Remi -- 55
98 -- Valeria -- 55
99 -- Amara -- 53
100 -- Elliana -- 53
- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- 11 suspects charged in drug trafficking ring involving UPS employees
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID
- Obituary
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: