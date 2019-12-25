Liam, Olivia top list of names for newborns in Arizona

PHOENIX – Where have all the Jennifers gone?

Or, for that matter, the Jessicas, the Melissas and the Sarahs?

They've been replaced, at least in Arizona, by little girls bearing such names as Olivia, Emma and Isabella. Those were the most popular names for girls born this year according to the state Department of Health Services.

That means all those women born 20 and 30 years ago – when those other names were topping the charts – are now making decidedly different choices for their own daughters.

So, hello, Sophia, Mia and Luna. And, goodbye, Michelle, Heather and Christina.

How radical has been the change?

Of the Top 10 names for girls three decades ago, only one is among the Top 100 for 2019.

That's Sarah. But the No. 7 name in 1989 is now just 63rd on the list.

When it comes to rankings, spelling matters.

The health department tracks the names based on what parents put on the birth certificate. That means Sophia (fourth in popularity) and Sofia (No. 18) are logged as separate entries.

But if you combine the number of newborn girls named one or the other, it would top the list, jumping ahead of Olivia.

For newborn boys, the changes over the decades are nowhere near as revolutionary.

Yes, Michael, the top name for boys in 1989 – and even a decade before that – has been replaced by Liam.

But there are still enough parents choosing that name for their newborns now to keep it on the Top 20 list.

Other names with biblical roots, whether as saints, angels, kings or other figures from the Good Book always remain relatively popular, like Joseph, James and, to a lesser extent, Matthew and Christopher.

More recently other biblical names have moved up in the rankings, like Daniel, Elijah and Noah.

Yet some other names have managed to muscle their way up the list.

Notable among that is Liam which has been at or near the top now for a decade.

Logan also is a relative newcomer to the Top 20 list.

There are some marked differences between the most popular names in Arizona and those in the rest of the country. Write that off to demographics.

Nationally, Muhammed has cracked the Top 10 in most popular names for boys. It is nowhere on Arizona's Top 100 list.

Among girls, Aaliyah hit No. 10 nationally, a name with both Arabic and Hebrew roots. In Arizona it did no better than No. 50.

Conversely, there were 281 sets of parents in Arizona who chose the name Mateo for newborn boys, enough to move it up one notch from last year, to No. 6 this year. Two years ago it was No. 15 in the state.

But it remains far from the Top 20 nationally, with the most recent data putting it at No. 37.

Top Names for Boys Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank -- Name -- Count

1 -- Liam -- 410

2 -- Noah -- 397

3 -- Sebastian -- 291

4 -- Oliver -- 287

5 -- Elijah -- 286

6 -- Mateo -- 281

7 -- Benjamin -- 255

8 -- Daniel -- 251

9 -- Alexander -- 249

10 -- Julian -- 229

11 -- David -- 218

12 -- Santiago -- 216

13 -- James -- 212

14 -- Mason -- 207

15 -- Michael -- 206

16 -- Ethan -- 202

17 -- Logan -- 194

18 -- Joseph -- 193

19 -- Gabriel -- 190

20 -- Ezra -- 187

21 -- Isaac -- 186

22 -- Anthony -- 185

23 -- Wyatt -- 184

24 -- William -- 182

25 -- Ezekiel -- 178

26 -- Aiden -- 176

27 -- Adrian -- 172

28 -- Angel -- 172

29 -- Jacob -- 172

30 -- Levi -- 169

31 -- Elias -- 164

32 -- Isaiah -- 163

33 -- Samuel -- 163

34 -- Jayden -- 161

35 -- Josiah -- 161

36 -- Lucas -- 161

37 -- Luke -- 160

38 -- Jackson -- 157

39 -- Grayson -- 156

40 -- Jesus -- 154

41 -- Leo -- 154

42 -- Luis -- 152

43 -- Jack -- 151

44 -- Jose -- 148

45 -- Henry -- 145

46 -- Carlos -- 142

47 -- Matthew -- 142

48 -- Christopher -- 140

49 -- Jaxon -- 140

50 -- Adriel -- 138

Top Name for Girls Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank -- Name -- Count

1 -- Olivia -- 406

2 -- Emma -- 355

3 -- Isabella -- 319

4 -- Sophia -- 316

5 -- Mia -- 306

6 -- Luna -- 246

7 -- Camila -- 240

8 -- Ava -- 237

9 -- Charlotte -- 237

10 -- Amelia -- 230

11 -- Evelyn -- 222

12 -- Aria -- 201

13 -- Victoria -- 196

14 -- Mila -- 195

15 -- Penelope -- 188

16 -- Scarlett -- 177

17 -- Abigail -- 170

18 -- Sofia -- 170

19 -- Emily -- 169

20 -- Elizabeth -- 168

21 -- Harper -- 157

22 -- Avery -- 127

23 -- Violet -- 127

24 -- Zoey -- 126

25 -- Aurora -- 125

26 -- Elena -- 123

27 -- Ella -- 123

28 -- Emilia -- 122

29 -- Layla -- 122

30 -- Valentina -- 120

31 -- Ellie -- 115

32 -- Ximena -- 114

33 -- Bella -- 112

34 -- Athena -- 110

35 -- Natalia -- 109

36 -- Grace -- 104

37 -- Lily -- 104

38 -- Aubrey -- 102

39 -- Zoe -- 102

40 -- Genesis -- 99

41 -- Leilani -- 99

42 -- Hannah -- 98

43 -- Leah -- 98

44 -- Brooklyn -- 97

45 -- Riley -- 97

46 -- Madison -- 96

47 -- Natalie -- 96

48 -- Chloe -- 95

49 -- Everly -- 91

50 -- Aaliyah -- 90

51 -- Gianna -- 88

52 -- Paisley -- 87

53 -- Hazel -- 85

54 -- Ivy -- 85

55 -- Eliana -- 84

56 -- Allison -- 83

57 -- Delilah -- 83

58 -- Nora -- 83

59 -- Stella -- 83

60 -- Lucy -- 81

61 -- Ariana -- 80

62 -- Eleanor -- 80

63 -- Samantha -- 80

64 -- Ruby -- 79

65 -- Savannah -- 79

66 -- Kennedy -- 78

67 -- Arya -- 75

68 -- Audrey -- 75

69 -- Liliana -- 74

70 -- Maya -- 74

71 -- Addison -- 73

72 -- Emery -- 73

73 -- Maria -- 73

74 -- Arianna -- 72

75 -- Willow -- 72

76 -- Nova -- 71

77 -- Alice -- 70

78 -- Claire -- 70

79 -- Lillian -- 70

80 -- Jade -- 69

81 -- Melody -- 69

82 -- Isla -- 68

83 -- Nevaeh -- 67

84 -- Hailey -- 66

85 -- Kinsley -- 65

86 -- Serenity -- 65

87 -- Brielle -- 63

88 -- Andrea -- 61

89 -- Ana -- 59

90 -- Melanie -- 59

91 -- Quinn -- 58

92 -- Adeline -- 56

93 -- Ariel -- 56

94 -- Autumn -- 56

95 -- Alexa -- 55

96 -- Alina -- 55

97 -- Remi -- 55

98 -- Valeria -- 55

99 -- Amara -- 53

100 -- Elliana -- 53

- Source: Arizona Department of Health Services