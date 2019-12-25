Rants and Raves | Dec. 25, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Death of Democracy; – Any historian will tell you we’re watching the takeover of our democracy. Trump has gained total control over the Justice, FBI, CIA, military and the entire GOP who must bow to their supreme leader. Forty-five percent of Americans prefer a Trump dictatorship over freedom.

Green fees – Green fees are charged at the city-run golf park? Why? The City does not charge for swings, splash pad, etc., at the other parks. All the parks need the grass maintained. Why charge at the golf course park?

Michael Regan column: Mother Pelosi’s impeachment games – All the president has to do is let Bolton, Mulvaney, Pence and Giuliana testify on his behalf and he will come out smelling like a rose. Why have we not heard from these credible witnesses?

Rebranding of Kingman – Why rebrand Kingman to lure a lot of people and businesses here? If anything, we might strictly target a narrow type of people with skills and expertise necessary to our survival. Anyone more is unsustainable for our precious water resources.

Carl Golden column: For good or bad, Pelosi owns Trump’s impeachment – Why won’t Trump call his chief defenders – Mulvaney, Bolton, Pence and Pompeo – to testify under oath at the impeachment trial in the Senate? How could he possibly lose with the testimonies of those four?

Star Wars – Kudos and special thanks to Scott Preston for his generous and heart-felt gift to those of us that enjoyed the Star Wars movie Thursday night. What a wonderful holiday gesture! People like Scott make Kingman a special place to live.

McSally backs Trump in impeachment – Of course she backs Trump, being another non-elected official, appointed by Ducey after she lost the election. And like Trump, Ducey raids the budget instead of raising taxes on the ones who can afford.

Electoral College – I am sick of Republicans stating Trump won the election. He did not. The office was given to him by the Electoral College. He did not win the popular vote!

Pistachios – I hope people realize we can live without pistachios but not without water. Farming in the desert during a drought is not a wise decision.

Tiger goes to the dentist – Huge kudos to Dr. Lowry and staff, including Kingman Animal Hospital! Blessings on all for donating the care and resources to Keeper’s of the Wild.

President Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges – More than ever we need to vote for independent politicians who are looking out for Americans, not just their respective parties. The Founding Fathers warned us of the two-party system. Our country is no longer whole.

UPS drug dealers plus the massage parlor – Wow. Just like Trump said, let’s keep out the drug dealers and whores. The Democrats say let the scum in. Mexico doesn’t want them, so come here and destroy our country.

GOP’s sham trial – Of course Trump and Moscow Mitch want a quick impeachment trial with no witnessess that will explain the crimes he is accused of. That’s why he was impeached in the first place – for his refusal to allow the truth to come out.

Thank you to the nice man at Dollar Tree who paid for my purchase in advance. What a wonderful surprise. I was having a tough day. Your kindness made it so much better.