County Health official addresses Rotary Club

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown and Kyle Walsh of the Mohave County Department of Public Health are shown at a Rotary Club meeting on Friday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown and Kyle Walsh of the Mohave County Department of Public Health are shown at a Rotary Club meeting on Friday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 4:19 p.m.

Kyle Walsh, environmental health supervisor of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, was the guest speaker at the Friday, Dec. 20 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club.

Walsh told the club about the process for obtaining health certificates for food service.

According to a Rotary Club news release, Walsh told members that participants must pass a two-hour course conducted by the health department in order to obtain a food service card.

The cards are valid for three years, Walsh said.

The cost to take the course and receive a card is $20, but the course is offered for free to volunteers working for nonprofit organizations.

For more details about the food service health certificate program, contact Walsh at 928-757-0901, or email kyle.walsh@mohavecounty.us.

