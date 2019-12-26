OFFERS
Dealing with the eviction process over the holidays

Cub Scouts Malakai Palubicki, 9, and Elijah Palubicki, 7, recently volunteered their time cleaning and making lunches for homeless persons at St. Vincent de Paul in Kingman.

Cub Scouts Malakai Palubicki, 9, and Elijah Palubicki, 7, recently volunteered their time cleaning and making lunches for homeless persons at St. Vincent de Paul in Kingman.

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 7 a.m.

KINGMAN – St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store and client services will be closed until Jan. 3, 2020, but there are still ways the public can receive assistance with the eviction process.

Those finding themselves dealing with the eviction process over the holidays and needing a referral to the Eviction Deferment Program, fax 928-377-1427 or email emergency@svdpkingman.org. Information to add in the fax or email includes the five-day notice, along with one’s address and the landlord’s contact information.

The Emergency Assistance Line will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 3. For Emergency Utility Assistance, contact 928-753-6449.

St. Vincent de Paul will enter the New Year in a clean and orderly fashion thanks to the efforts of Cub Scouts Malakai and Elijah Palubicki. The scouts volunteered their time dusting and making lunches for the local homeless population Monday, Dec. 23 as they sought to earn their Merit Badge for Community Service.

“It was a pleasure to have their companionship for their two hours of service with us,” St. Vincent wrote in a news release.

Information provided by St. Vincent de Paul

