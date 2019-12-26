Diet Tip of the Week: Keys to Success

What about after the holidays?

Here are a few things that can help you to reach your weight-loss goals.

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Stuck with a lot of food baskets, boxed candy, baked goods and alcoholic beverages that were given to you as gifts or that were left over from parties and gatherings? Here’s what to do.

Sort through the treats and leftovers to see if there is anything appropriate for you to keep.

For example, maybe you received fresh or dried fruit, nuts or crackers that can fit into your Diet Center or other weight-loss program.

If not, you always have friends, family, coworkers and neighbors to share the items with that don’t fit into your weight loss program.



If you have any more parties or gatherings to attend, bring some of the treats to share with the guests.

You can make a lot of people feel good by sharing your food gifts.

And this way, you won’t have to waste anything or harm your progress.

The National Weight Control Registry contains information on more than 5,000 people who have lost at least 30 pounds and kept their weight stable for a year or more.

The following are habits that can lead to weight loss success:

– Most participants monitor themselves regularly.

They weigh themselves and maintain a food diary.

This has been found to help them catch slips early, enabling them to take action and correct them.

– Most of the participants consume breakfast daily.

This helps spread out calories and provide energy throughout the whole day.

It also jump-starts metabolism and helps control hunger.

– Most participants exercise about one hour per day.

A majority of the participants walk, but many also do weight training and other activities.

– Many of the participants watch less than 10 hours of TV per week.

Visualize yourself at your goal weight.

Visualizing yourself at your goal weight can help motivate you, so can looking at a picture of reality.

Take a picture of yourself. Then place it somewhere you will view it daily.

A good spot would be to place it on the refrigerator. This way whenever you go to pick out something to eat, it can remind you to make wise choices.

As you lose weight, you can look at the picture and remember where you “used to be.” Then you can look in a mirror and look where you are now!

Take note of your accomplishment and let it motivate you to stay on track.

You can even take pictures of yourself as you lose weight and put them up to view.

Viewing the reality of the progress you are making can prove to be very inspiring. You can inspire others to be just like you!

Call Diet Center at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman if you are struggling to be successful with your weight loss.

