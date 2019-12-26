OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Expelled Arizona lawmaker cannot claim wrongful termination

Don Shooter (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-sa-by-3.0, https://bit.ly/2t8HBZX)

Don Shooter (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-sa-by-3.0, https://bit.ly/2t8HBZX)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 5:27 p.m.

PHOENIX – A Republican who became the first state lawmaker in the U.S. expelled after the emergence of the #MeToo movement cannot claim wrongful termination and seek damages for his ouster by the Arizona House, a judge has ruled.

Former Rep. Don Shooter sued the state earlier this year over his Feb. 1, 2018. ouster by a 56-3 House vote.

In a decision with future ramifications for other Arizona lawmakers, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge said Dec. 20 Shooter “is not entitled to assert a cause of action for wrongful termination" and suggested the legislative decision differed from an employer firing an employee.

The ruling noted that neither of two individuals singled out in the lawsuit for unspecified damages – state Sen. J.D. Mensard, who was House speaker at the time of the vote, and Kirk Adams, former chief of staff for Gov. Doug Ducey – were Shooter's employer.

It said all cases the lawsuit cited in support of wrongful termination “pertained to wrongful termination of employees by employees. None of those are applicable to this situation.”

Judge Theodore Campagnolo also pointed out the Arizona constitution lays out the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers, and no one can exercise powers belonging to the others.

A fellow state House representative and the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper were among many women who alleged Shooter subjected them to sexually inappropriate comments and actions. The lawmaker from Yuma was elected to the Senate in 2010, and moved to the House in 2016.

Shooter was known as a jokester who threw booze-fueled parties in his office on the last day of legislative sessions. He had acknowledged making "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments, but he denied the sexual harassment allegations.

The #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct spread widely in the fall of 2017, targeting men in Hollywood, politics and business.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lawmaker expelled in misconduct case no longer gravely ill
Ex-lawmaker expelled for misconduct open to serving again
Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement
Arizona Legislature had 2 sex harassment cases in 10 years
Don Shooter to seek state Senate seat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News