OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fight the holiday bulge at nutrition seminar

Nutrition coach Amanda Simmons of Kingman CrossFit looks at a label while grocery shopping. (Courtesy photo)

Nutrition coach Amanda Simmons of Kingman CrossFit looks at a label while grocery shopping. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 4:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Is eating better one of your New Year’s resolutions?

Kingman CrossFit at 309 E. Beale St. will host a free nutrition seminar from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Coach Amanda Simmons will get you started on your 2020 nutrition goals.

“I started nutrition coaching in June,“ Simmons said. “I coach through an affiliate company. They provide the materials and resources to put on seminars, and I wanted to get some experience under my belt before presenting everything to the public.”

During the seminar, Simmons will go over the basics of sustainable nutrition habits, and the benefits of working with a one-on-one nutrition coach. She will answer questions related to shopping, meal prep, getting better at the gym and whatever you want to ask her.

What is the biggest problem Kingmanites have when it comes to proper nutrition?

“The problem is the ‘all or nothing’ mindset, or something that isn’t sustainable, like a quick fix,” Simmons said. “It will work for a little while, but they eventually crash and burn. I am here to teach people about balance, and how to eat in a way that is sustainable long-term, because that’s what will lead to lasting results.”

The seminar is free and open to the general public.

Simmons is Precision Nutrition Level 1 certified and a Working Against Gravity certified coach.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Health Column: Why wait until tomorrow?
Weight loss, nutrition talk set
News Briefs: Thursday, January 28,2010
Engagement: Amanda McCracken and Christopher Simmons
Dietician plans talk on nutrition concerns

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News