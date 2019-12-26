Fight the holiday bulge at nutrition seminar

KINGMAN – Is eating better one of your New Year’s resolutions?

Kingman CrossFit at 309 E. Beale St. will host a free nutrition seminar from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Coach Amanda Simmons will get you started on your 2020 nutrition goals.

“I started nutrition coaching in June,“ Simmons said. “I coach through an affiliate company. They provide the materials and resources to put on seminars, and I wanted to get some experience under my belt before presenting everything to the public.”

During the seminar, Simmons will go over the basics of sustainable nutrition habits, and the benefits of working with a one-on-one nutrition coach. She will answer questions related to shopping, meal prep, getting better at the gym and whatever you want to ask her.

What is the biggest problem Kingmanites have when it comes to proper nutrition?

“The problem is the ‘all or nothing’ mindset, or something that isn’t sustainable, like a quick fix,” Simmons said. “It will work for a little while, but they eventually crash and burn. I am here to teach people about balance, and how to eat in a way that is sustainable long-term, because that’s what will lead to lasting results.”

The seminar is free and open to the general public.

Simmons is Precision Nutrition Level 1 certified and a Working Against Gravity certified coach.