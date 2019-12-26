OFFERS
Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 11 am. Friday, Dec. 27. A winter weather advisory calling for 3-7 inches of snow for areas above 5,000 feet is also in effect until 11 a.m. Friday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 12:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood watch and a winter weather advisory for the Kingman area through the morning of Friday, Dec. 27.

The 0.29 inches of precipitation received by Kingman proper within the past 72 hours, with measurements taken at Kingman Municipal Airport, is not the end of inclement weather forecast for the week.

A flash flood watch is currently in effect until 11 am. today.

A winter weather advisory for areas above 5,000 feet is also in effect until 11 a.m. today.

Areas at elevations above 5,000 feet could receive 3-7 inches of snow, according to NWS.

NWS forecasts a chance of rain and snow prior to 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a chance of rain between then and 11 a.m.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and there is a 30% chance of precipitation.

Friday will have a high near 45 degrees and a low of around 29 degrees that night.

The forecast improves for the weekend, with no additional precipitation expected until Monday, Dec. 30. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low of around 31. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph during the day.

Sunday, Dec. 29 will be sunny with a high near 48, and partly cloudy with a low around 31 come nightfall.

Monday could see a chance of rain and snow prior to 2 p.m., and a slight chance of rain until 4 p.m. The weather will shift back to a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m.

Those who have no choice but to travel during the storm are advised by NWS to prepare for winter conditions, with possible delays and cancelations. Those who must be on the road are advised to pack a flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency.

In reference to the flash flood watch, NWS reminds the public to “turn around, don’t drown.”

If the road surface is completely flooded, turn around and don’t go through it. According to the National Weather Service, it only takes about 1 to 2 feet of water to float most vehicles, including SUVs.

Motorists should check to ensure their headlights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals and wiper blades are working properly. Also, bald tires reduce traction on wet roadways and do little to prevent hydroplaning.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

