OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

History program on turquoise set for Jan. 11

A free program about the cultural history of turquoise will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art, 400 W. Beale St. (University of South Carolina courtesy photo, cc-sa-by-4.0, https://bit.ly/2ZsMc5i)

A free program about the cultural history of turquoise will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art, 400 W. Beale St. (University of South Carolina courtesy photo, cc-sa-by-4.0, https://bit.ly/2ZsMc5i)

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 4:24 p.m.

“For the Love of Turquoise,” a free history program for all ages, will be offered at the Mohave Museum of History and Art, 400 W. Beale St.

The event, part of the “Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series,” is slated for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

According to a news release, the stone was mined extensively in the Kingman area, and has a long-standing tradition with Southwest Native cultures.

Carrie Cannon, a member of the Kiawa Tribe, will present.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

History series highlights Native American rock art
Sounds of Kingman presents Arizona and the moon landings
Organizations: Sounds of Kingman
A brief history of turquoise
Some good Old West Medicine: next in the Sounds of Kingman historical series

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News