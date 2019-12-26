History program on turquoise set for Jan. 11

“For the Love of Turquoise,” a free history program for all ages, will be offered at the Mohave Museum of History and Art, 400 W. Beale St.

The event, part of the “Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series,” is slated for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

According to a news release, the stone was mined extensively in the Kingman area, and has a long-standing tradition with Southwest Native cultures.

Carrie Cannon, a member of the Kiawa Tribe, will present.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series